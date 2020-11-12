COVID-19: Here's Latest CT Positivity Rate, Rundown Of New Cases By County, Cities, Towns

The COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut continues to rise as it has steadily approached 5 percent in recent weeks.

In his latest COVID-19 update on Thursday, Nov. 12, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 24,001 new tests administered in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,158 confirmed probable cases.

The infection rate has climbed to 4.82 percent statewide as the number of new cases continues to mount.

Thirty-three more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, bringing the total to 617 statewide - up from 496 earlier in the week - and there were 10 new virus-related deaths reported.

Since the pandemic began in March, Connecticut has administered 2,657798 COVID-19 tests, which have resulted in a total of 85,899 positive cases. A total of 5,726 people in Connecticut have died from the virus.

A breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health:

Fairfield: 26,739 confirmed (2,269 probable);

Hartford: 20,301 (1,215);

New Haven: 19,803 (1,434);

New London: 4,376 (142);

Litchfield: 2,682 (224);

Middlesex: 2,360 (134);

Tolland: 1,925 (200);

Windham: 1,747 (29).

A complete list of cases, by municipality, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

