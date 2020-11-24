Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: COVID-19: CDC Expected To Shorten Quarantine Period For Virus
COVID-19: Here's Latest CT Positivity Rate For Testing; Rundown Of New Cases By Location

Zak Failla
The average daily rate of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut per 100,000 residents as of Tuesday, Nov. 24. Photo Credit: ct.gov
The latest breakdown of new COVID-19 cases in Connecticut on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Photo Credit: ct.gov

The positive COVID-19 rate in Connecticut is trending in the right direction after seeing a spike last week approaching 7 percent. 

In his latest COVID-19 update on Tuesday, Nov. 24, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 13,208 new tests administered in the past 24 hours, resulting in 540 confirmed probable cases.

The infection rate has dropped to 4.09 percent statewide, down from 6.37 percent earlier this month as the number of new cases continues to mount.

Sixteen more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, bringing the total to 891 statewide - up from 659 earlier in the month - and there were 10 new virus-related deaths reported.

Since the pandemic began in March, Connecticut has administered 3,044,270 COVID-19 tests, which have resulted in a total of 107,280 positive cases. A total of 4,881 people in Connecticut have died from the virus.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health:

  • Fairfield County: 35,272;
  • New Haven: 26,531;
  • Hartford: 26,424;
  • New London: 5,592;
  • Litchfield: 3,853;
  • Middlesex: 3,358;
  • Tolland: 2,824;
  • Windham: 2,313.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

