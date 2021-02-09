COVID-19: CVS Starts Offering Vaccinations At These CT Pharmacies

Four new CVS locations in Connecticut will soon be offering COVID-19 vaccinations for those eligible as the state continues combating the virus.

CVS announced that pharmacies in Colchester, Putnam, Waterford, and Windsor Locks will begin accepting appointments for the vaccine beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 9 for those eligible.

As of Feb. 9, healthcare workers, first responders, long-term care employees, and residents over the age of 75 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, though more are expected to be included this week.

The four CVS locations are expected to receive approximately 7,000 doses at the outset of the program, with more doses expected from the federal government in the next several weeks.

When more vaccines are made available to pharmacies in Connecticut, the company plans to expand to more locations.

“In a perfect world, we would receive enough doses of the vaccine to make it available to everyone in Connecticut right now, however, each state is being given a very limited supply, which is why we need to phase it in and give priority to the most vulnerable populations,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said.

“I know that people are anxious to receive it, and I will continue advocating for our state to receive increased allocations in the coming weeks and months.”

CVS will begin vaccinations on Thursday, Feb. 11. Complete information from the company on vaccinations can be found here.

“COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted older individuals and individuals in traditionally underserved communities,” acting Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford said. “Now that we’ve vaccinated the majority of our highest risk age group, we are ready to move to those over the age of 65.

“However, we want to ensure that within this high-risk group, we focus on getting the vaccine to individuals within the group who come from communities that have been hardest hit by the virus, namely our Black and Latino communities,” she added.

“We are working with our vaccine providers and other community partners to identify underserved areas and focus vaccine resources into those areas, including providing transportation assistance and other solutions to address barriers to vaccine access.”

