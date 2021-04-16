COVID-19: CT Sees Growing Number Of Hospitalizations Among Younger, Unvaccinated People

Connecticut is seeing improved COVID-19 numbers, though the rate of younger residents getting infected with the virus continues to rise, causing concern for Gov. Ned Lamont.

A group of younger, unvaccinated Connecticut residents has seen a recent rise in new cases and hospitalizations as the state continues to roll out its vaccination program at one of the quickest clips in the nation.

Lamont said that while many elderly residents have received the vaccine, while a smaller percentage of younger people living in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccination.

According to the latest data from the Department of Public Health, 87 percent of Connecticut residents 65 and up have received the vaccination, compared to just 34 percent among those in the 16 to 44 age group.

A breakdown of who has received vaccinations, by age:

65+ : 87 percent;

: 87 percent; 55-64 : 73 percent;

: 73 percent; 45-54 : 56 percent;

: 56 percent; All adults 16+ : 55 percent;

: 55 percent; 16-44: 34 percent.

“We can show you, town by town, that the correlation between vaccination and infections is direct,”. Lamont said during a COVID-19 briefing this week. “We can show you in terms of hospitalizations, those that are older are not being hospitalized at this point. It’s younger people there.”

According to Lamont, there were 46,768 COVID-19 tests administered statewide on Thursday, April 15, resulting in 1,062 confirmed cases for a 2.27 percent infection rate, down from nearly 5 percent earlier in the week.

Nineteen more COVID-19 patients being treated were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, leaving 486 still under doctors’ care.

Five new virus-related fatalities brought the death toll to 7,995 since the pandemic began as the total approaches 8,000 since last year.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on April 16:

Fairfield: 95,011;

New Haven: 85,999;

Hartford: 79,157;

New London: 21,382;

Litchfield: 13,811;

Middlesex: 12,175;

Windham: 10,298;

Tolland: 9,068;

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.