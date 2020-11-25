COVID-19: CT Positivity Rate Increases, With New Hospitalizations Highest For 'Second Wave'

With the "tricky" holiday season coming over the next month, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's COVID-19 numbers are trending in the wrong direction, though they "are still on top" of things.

During a special early COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Nov. 25, Lamont said that he's seeing "a couple of things" in the numbers as the state continues combating the virus.

"I offer these numbers with some trepidation. We're seeing a lot of COVID cases, a lot of tests," he said. "I just got off the phone with unified command who are on the frontline dealing with COVID to see what this all means in terms of tracking and tracing in terms of making sure we have the necessary people in quarantine.

"It's getting stretched, but we're still on top (of it)."

There were 1,872 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 109,152 statewide since the pandemic broke out nine months ago.

The positive infection rate was back up to 5.99 percent after dipping back to around 4 percent for several days earlier this week.

Seventy-seven more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as the total number approaches 1,000, and there were 45 new fatalities, bringing the total to 4,926 Connecticut residents.

"Look at the hospitalizations and fatalities ... we're seeing probably the biggest increase since this second wave. We're averaging about 22 (hospitalizations) per day in the last week," Lamont said. "And fatalities, with 45, that reflects the hospitalizations we started seeing a few weeks ago, and we've been seeing about 15 of those per day."

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health:

Fairfield County: 35,272;

New Haven: 26,531;

Hartford: 26,424;

New London: 5,592;

Litchfield: 3,853;

Middlesex: 3,358;

Tolland: 2,824;

Windham: 2,313.

