COVID-19: CT Positive-Test Rate Soars To 10.7 Percent; New Breakdown Of Cases By Community

Zak Failla
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases.
More than 10 percent of more than 30,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Connecticut in the past 24 hours tested positive for the virus, according to the latest information from the state's Department of Health.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that on Monday, Jan. 11, there were 34,422 COVID-19 tests administered across the state, resulting in 3,689 positive cases for a 10.72 percent infection rate.

The infection rate is up from 6.33 percent over the weekend and 8.46 percent late last week.

Twelve new COVID-19 patients are now in Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total to 1,154, and there were 31 newly reported virus-related deaths as the death toll hit 6,449.

Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 217,047 positive cases confirmed out of 4.75 million tests administered in Connecticut.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Tuesday, Jan. 12:

  • Fairfield: 63,073;
  • New Haven: 53,924;
  • Hartford: 53,892;
  • New London: 13,160;
  • Litchfield: 8,496;
  • Middlesex: 7,757;
  • Windham: 6,588;
  • Tolland: 5,689.
  • Unknown: 779.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

