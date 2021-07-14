Cheers: Lamont Announces New Tax Reduction On Beer In Connecticut

Craft brewers in Connecticut are saying cheers, as taxes on beer in the state are set to decrease by nearly 17 percent under the newly enacted state budget.

Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement on Wednesday, July 14. Lamont said the decision was made to support the craft brewery industry.

“Connecticut’s craft brewery industry has been booming in recent years, and it is evidenced by the growth of hundreds of new jobs for our state’s residents,” the governor said. “We should be doing everything we can to support locally-owned small businesses, including craft breweries."

Lamont said a report in May from the National Beer Wholesalers Association found that beer brewed in the state supports more than 17,800 jobs in professions including retail and agriculture. The governor added that there are more than 120 operational breweries in the state.

The tax reduction is set to take effect on July 1, 2023. The state expects it will lose $2 million in revenue from the tax decrease.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.