New Eatery Opens In Stamford: 'Just What We Needed,' Visitors Say

DIG, which opened a new location in Stamford at 43 High Ridge Rd. on Monday, April 24, already has visitors raving about its sustainably-sourced menu options, most of which include locally-grown vegetables.

The restaurant offers various bowls, trays, and plates with mainly vegetables, meats, and grains.

Examples include:

The "Classic Dig" bowl, which consists of charred chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, charred broccoli with lemon, brown rice, and garlic aioli on the side;

The "Avo Grain Bowl," which includes farm greens, lemon and herb farro, sheet tray carrots, tomatoes and cucumbers, avocado, balsamic dressing and superseed crunch on the side;

The "Kale Caesar" bowl, which includes cashew kale caesar, farm greens with mint, tomatoes & cucumbers, avocado, cashew caesar dressing, and toasted breadcrumbs on the side.

The eatery also sells trays with individual ingredients like maple-glazed crispy tofu, roasted sweet potatoes, charred broccoli with lemon, and wild Alaskan salmon.

Desserts are also offered for those with a sweet tooth, who can look out for the restaurant's flourless brownies and oatmeal raisin chocolate chip cookies.

Visitors have already left several five-star reviews of the place on Yelp, including Jennie F. of Chappaqua, who loved the "retro feel" of the restaurant.

"Staff was super friendly. So glad to have this spot in town, just what we needed!" she wrote, adding that the focaccia bread sandwiches were "sooo good."

Peter V. of Stamford also complimented the food in another five-star review.

"I had a bowl with grilled chicken which was fantastic, grilled veggies- carrots and broccoli- done perfectly, and some kind of amazing mac and cheese with bread crumbs on top. Love it," he wrote, adding, "Always looking for a healthy option place. Found one!"

DIG currently opens every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

