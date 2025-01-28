MilkShake Factory will open a location in Stamford in "the second half of fall 2025," a company spokesperson told the Daily Voice on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The shop in High Ridge Center will take over the 1,139-square-foot space formerly occupied by Cold Stone Creamery.

The dessert chain is known for its indulgent milkshakes and artisanal chocolates. It was founded in 1914 when two Greek immigrants named Charlie and Orania Sarandou opened a chocolate shop and soda fountain in Pittsburgh, the company's website said.

Several generations later, the family business has expanded nationwide to states like Michigan, North Carolina, Utah, and Texas. Other locations are also planned in Arizona, Colorado, and Florida.

The menu features some unique milkshake creations like chocolate-dipped strawberry and campfire s'mores. The store also sells small-batch chocolates, including signature salted caramels and decadent terrapins.

MilkShake Factory also offers several flavors of dairy-free shakes.

