Michael Lombardo, 48, was behind the wheel of a 2024 Kia EV6 when it crashed into the rear of a dump truck that was slowing for a red light at the intersection of Long Ridge Road near Roxbury Road in Stamford on July 28, authorities said on Monday, Oct. 27.

Investigators said Lombardo, of Stamford, was driving up to 80 miles per hour before the 9 p.m. crash and was intoxicated with a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit. He suffered serious injuries and had to be pulled from the wreck.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to Stamford Hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Lombardo was charged with operating under the influence and reckless operation, Stamford police. He was released after posting a $75,000 bond.

