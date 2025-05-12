The all-time basketball legend will be a special contributor for the highly anticipated return of the NBA on NBC, the network announced on Monday, May 12. NBC will resume showing NBA games in the 2025-26 season after a 23-year hiatus.

NBC made the announcement during its upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

"I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC," Jordan said in a statement. "The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I'm excited about being a special contributor to the project. I'm looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October."

Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships, earning the Most Valuable Player award during each NBA Finals that he won. The 62-year-old also captured two Olympic gold medals and an NCAA title at the University of North Carolina.

After he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009, Jordan soon became the first former player to own an NBA team when he helped buy the Charlotte Hornets. He sold a majority stake in the team in 2023.

Jordan also co-founded NASCAR's 23XI Racing team in 2020 and leads the Jordan Brand under Nike.

"Michael's legacy both on and off the court speaks for itself," said NBC Sports president Rick Cordella. "We're incredibly proud to have him join our coverage."

NBC signed an 11-year deal in July 2024 to bring the NBA back to the network after losing the rights in 2003. The network's coverage will include Monday night games on Peacock, Tuesday doubleheaders on NBC and Peacock, and Sunday night games starting in 2026.

Another '90s basketball legend will join MJ. Indiana Pacers great Reggie Miller, a prominent analyst on TNT, will continue his in-game work on NBC.

Two former New York Knicks will take part in NBA on NBC's revival. Jamal Crawford will be an analyst, while Carmelo Anthony will contribute in the studio.

The iconic "Roundball Rock" theme song will also return to NBC. Written by composer and radio host John Tesh in 1990, the high-energy intro had been repurposed for college basketball on Fox Sports.

To build even more hype, NBC teased the comeback of "Roundball Rock" in a commercial that aired during the network's coverage of the 2025 Kentucky Derby. The star-studded video featured NBA greats singing the catchy melody along with well-known figures from NBC shows like "Law & Order," "Today," and "America's Got Talent."

The song was sampled by rapper Nelly on his 2004 hit "Heart of a Champion." A 2013 sketch on "Saturday Night Live" featured comedians Jason Sudeikis and Tim Robinson joking about how "Roundball Rock" was first presented to NBC Sports executives.

Broadcasters Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle will handle play-by-play, while Emmy Award-winner Frank DiGraci will produce the coverage.

