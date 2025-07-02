Mark Pjetri was found around 1:50 p.m. near Avery Street and Cove Road in Stamford. A caller told police they banged on the vehicle’s windows and shouted to wake him, but Pjetri didn't respond.

Officers and paramedics arrived minutes later and pronounced him dead.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. Boeger of the Stamford Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Squad at 203-977-4421.

