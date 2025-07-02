Fair 77°

SHARE

Mark Pjetri, Of Stamford, ID'd As Man Found Dead In Car

Police have identified the 43-year-old Stamford, Connecticut, man who was found unresponsive in a parked vehicle Monday, July 1, and later pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Stamford police

Stamford police

 Photo Credit: Stamford Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Mark Pjetri was found around 1:50 p.m. near Avery Street and Cove Road in Stamford. A caller told police they banged on the vehicle’s windows and shouted to wake him, but Pjetri didn't respond.

Officers and paramedics arrived minutes later and pronounced him dead.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. Boeger of the Stamford Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Squad at 203-977-4421.

to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE