Man, Woman Nabbed After Stealing Vehicle With Service Dog Inside In Stamford: Police

Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 in Stamford, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on the west side of the city.

The vehicle, which was left running, was stolen from Richmond Hill Avenue.

Upon taking the report from the owner, officers learned that the stolen vehicle was occupied by a small service dog.

Officers were notified to be on the lookout for the vehicle after taking the report.

Later in the day, at approximately 6:35 p.m., an officer who was assigned to the auto theft detail, spotted the vehicle on East Main Street on the city’s east side.

The vehicle was followed to the downtown area where officers conducted a motor vehicle stop.

The occupants of the vehicle exited and fled on foot in different directions.

Officers pursued the driver on foot north on Atlantic Street across a very busy intersection and onto Bedford Street.

While chasing the suspect, an officer observed that he was running away with the dog in his arms.

During the foot pursuit, the office became tangled in the dog’s leash while it was dragging behind the suspect.

The officer fell to the ground, striking his head on the sidewalk.

Other officers continued to chase the male suspect as a Stamford PD captain observed him throw what appeared to be a gun to the ground.

The officer recovered from the fall and continued to chase the suspect to the area of Bedford Street and Spring Street where the same officer took the suspect into custody with the assistance of other responding officers.

The officer who fell was treated and released from Stamford Hospital with minor injuries.

Upon inspection of the gun that was discarded by the driver, it was determined to be a realistic looking black metal pellet gun.

A short time later the second suspect who fled the stolen car was apprehended by officers on Prospect Street.

The dog was found by a good Samaritan during the incident and turned over to on-scene officers and later reunited with the owner.

The driver of the stolen car was identified as Isiah Armstead, age 20, of Stamford.

He was charged with

Larceny,

Conspiracy at larceny,

Operating a motor vehicle without a license,

Interfering with police,

Possession of a facsimile firearm,

Cruelty to animals.

Wade was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for second-degree assault.

The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Paris Wade, age 18, also Stamford, was charged with:

Larceny,

Conspiracy at larceny,

Interfering with police.

Both were held held on a $2,500 bond with a court date of Friday, Dec. 8.

"This incident was very dangerous in many regards," Stamford Police Captain Christopher E. Baker of the Patrol Division/Special Response Team (SRT) said. "At the time of the investigation, there was a heavy vehicle and pedestrian presence downtown while officers were pursuing the suspects on foot.

"The male suspect was carrying a realistic looking pellet gun while being chased after stealing a vehicle occupied by the owner’s service dog.

"Investigating officers should be commended for their restraint, professionalism, and apprehension."

As a response to the uptick in stolen motor vehicles across the region in recent months, the Stamford PD says it deploys at least two officers on a daily basis to an auto theft detail.

"This assignment is city-wide and works to combat the theft of vehicles," Stamford Police said. "The assignment is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Connecticut has received ARPA auto theft and violence funds to focus on reducing auto theft and other crimes in our communities.

