Man Found Dead In Stamford Grassy Area Identified, Death Considered 'Suspicious'

The man was found in Stamford around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18 near the pathway that connects Woodland Avenue and Walter Wheeler Drive.

Capt. Thomas Scanlon of the Stamford Police said the department is continuing to investigate the suspicious death of the man identified as Modesto Santiago-Gomez, age 20. He is believed to be homeless.

Investigators have notified the next of kin and have also communicated with the Guatemalan consulate.

On Thursday, Oct. 19 an autopsy was conducted by the State of Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The OCME has not determined the cause and manner of death as their assessment is ongoing, Scanlon said.

"The Department is proceeding with this death investigation as a criminal incident but will await the final determination of the OCME," Scanlon said.

The department has notified and will continue to investigate this death in conjunction with the Stamford State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information they believe may pertain to this investigation should contact Sgt. Jennifer Lynch of the Major Crimes Unit at 203-977-4417.

The public can also submit a confidential text tip to Tip411. It is an option that you can use at any time to provide us with information without identifying yourself.

Anyone with a cell phone can send an anonymous tip to the Stamford Police Department by texting the word StamfordPD and the tip information to 847411 (tip411).

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.