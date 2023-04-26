Man Forces Woman Into Car In Stamford, Assaults Her Twice, Including At Darien Cemetery: Police

The incidents took place in Stamford and Darien around 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Stamford Assitant Police Chief Richard Conklin said the department received a call from Darien Police to be on the lookout for New Haven County resident Pablo Monegro, age 29, of Derby.

In Stamford, Monegro had allegedly forced a woman he was familiar with into his car, and then beaten and strangled her while threatening her, Conklin said.

He also stole her cell phone so she could not call for help, he said.

Monegro then drove the woman to a Darien cemetery where he beat and strangled her again, Conklin said.

The woman was able to get away and went to a hospital for treatment where police were called, police said.

A be-on-the-lookout for (BOLO) was issued and Stamford Patrol officers managed to track Monegro the to Cove Road area where he was arrested.

In Stamford, he was charged with:

Two counts of assault

Larceny

Reckless endangerment

Disorderly conduct

Interfering with an emergency call

Breach of peace

Two counts of unlawful restraint,

Two counts of threatening

Two counts of strangulation

Monegro was held on a $200,000 bond which he could not make.

"Great job by the patrol division tracking down this man after a BOLO was issued and working with the Darien Police," Conklin said.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday, May 30.

