Mail Theft: Woman Caught Stealing IDs, Checks From Stamford Box, Police Say

The arrest took place on Tuesday, June 20 in Stamford following an investigation by the Stamford Police Department and the US Postal Inspection Service into the theft of mail from the box located on Camp Avenue, said Capt. Tom Scanlon, of the Stamford Police.

Scanlon said Kierra Blount, age unknown, of Stamford was charged after officers a 9mm “ghost gun” with a loaded magazine in her home along with:

Eight pages containing the names of potential victims their personal identification information

Multiple credit cards in the names of victims

More than 350 checks made payable to multiple victims

Other evidence indicates that Blount was stealing mail.

Blount was arrested on firearms charges and risk of Injury to a minor, he said. She faces additional federal charges for the items located in her home.

"The Stamford Police Department would like to thank the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for the cooperative effort put forth to identify and arrest Blount," Scanlon said.

This investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected to follow.

