Love Donuts? Check Out This Stamford Diner Cited For Having Best In Nation

But that's just what happened when food experts from Tasting Table sunk their teeth into a warm, cinnamon, sugary donut from the Lakeside Diner in Stamford.

Tasting Table said the Lakeside, which started in a trailer back in the 50s and moved to its current location on Long Ridge Road shortly after, is the perfect place to kick back and enjoy a hot homemade donut.

Or, they added, maybe stay awhile and enjoy other goodies like a good old-fashioned egg salad sandwich or a grilled cheese.

It's that kind of place. One where you feel at home and can get a milkshake made with real ice cream or a great cup of coffee that keeps flowing all day.

But the donuts, which are stacked on the counters are what draw you in and keep you coming back for more.

On weekends there is a line out the door for the sweet treats and it's one of the menu items that has always been at the Lakeside and always will be.

So, now that you feel like eating a sweet, sugary donut, head for the Lakeside Diner.

To read the entire list of Best Donuts In the U.S., click here. Hint, there is a couple of others in Connecticut on the list.

