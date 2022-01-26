Stamford Mayor Welcomes Third Child

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons and husband Art Linares welcomed their third child into the world.

William Charles Linares was born at Stamford Hospital at 10:13 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, weighing in at 7-pounds-5-ounces at 21.5 inches, the mayor announced.

He joins brothers Teddy, age 3, and Jack, age 1.

Officials said that William Charles is named after his two great-grandfathers, William Clifford Haggerty and Charles Callahan.

While Simmons enjoys time with her family after giving birth, Jeff Curtis, the president of the Board of Representatives will serve as acting Mayor until she is ready to return back to the office.

In an alert issued by her office, Simmons said that “(she) and her family are grateful to the doctors and nurses at Stamford Health for their care and service to the Stamford community, especially during the past two years.”

