New Stamford Steakhouse Off To Sizzling Start

A new Fairfield County Brazilian-style steakhouse offers an authentic cultural churrasco dining experience that is winning raves from foodies and online reviewers.

Located in Stamford, Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse located in Stamford Town Center, offers tableside service of fire-roasted meats including lamb, beef, pork, chicken, and seafood, as well as an expansive hot and cold salad bar.

All of the meats are prime cut, butchered, and seasoned in-house and slowly fire-roasted, then sliced tableside for diners by experienced servers.

Diners then visit a salad/hot bar that is full of veggies, cheeses, soups, desserts, and much more.

One Yelper put it this way: "Oh man! Literally one of the greatest eating experiences of my life. If you love well-cooked meat, this place is for you. Although new, I can see this place staying and thriving in Stamford for a long time. Filet mignon and the Crème Brûlée were absolutely delicious. The service was spectacular."

Another reviewer wrote: "Let's get to the food our favorite dish was the bacon-wrapped chicken and the shrimp which was moist and tender. The salmon was also amazing, everything was good! The veggie bar was unmatched everything was top-notch."

The prices are moderate for what you receive at $54.95 per person for the full experience and $31.95 for the salad and hot bar. Lunch prices are reduced.

A full liquor bar is also available with many specialty drinks offered.

Reviewers say the service is excellent. Reservations are suggested, especially for larger parties.

Call 475-977-3522 or book online here.

