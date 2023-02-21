New Nature Preserve Named After Gene Wilder In Stamford: Land Donated By Wilder's Widow

Stamford's newest nature preserve will be named after famed comedian and former Fairfield County resident Gene Wilder.

The new 5.2-acre Gene Wilder Preserve, the 47th nature preserve located in the city, is located on the corner of Scofieldtown and Chestnut Hill Roads in North Stamford, according to an announcement by the Stamford Land Conservation Trust from Monday, Feb. 20.

The parcel of land that makes up the preserve was donated to the trust by Wilder's widow, Karen Wilder.

“We are so very appreciative of the donation of this parcel and are pleased to fold the 5.2 acres into our stewarded properties," said the trust's president, Harry Day, who added, "Ensuring this land remains in its natural state means it will provide a home for a wide range of plant and animal species in perpetuity."

The area includes a combination of wetlands and forests and is located in close proximity to the city's Chestnut Hill Bird Sanctuary.

The preserve is named in honor of the Willy Wonka star, who died in 2016 and once called Stamford home. He was quoted as saying, "I don't want to live anywhere else for the rest of my life" by the New York Times in 1999.

The donated parcel of land is right next to Wilder's former beloved home.

"It’s an honor for the SLCT to acknowledge Gene’s legacy as well as his longtime involvement in the Stamford community," the trust announced.

