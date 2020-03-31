COVID-19: Restaurant In Fairfield County Selling Grocery Items During Pandemic

With grocery store shelves emptying as quickly as store clerks can stock them amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, a Fairfield County restaurant has begun offering some contact-free grocery services.

The Redding Roadhouse on Redding Road announced that it will provide fresh produce, meats, dairy, pasta, bread, prepared food and alcohol to customers.

According to the restaurant, all items purchased will be pre-packaged and ready to be picked up the following day, all with minimal contact as the country continues to practice social distancing protocols.

Orders can be placed online, and then customers can pick up their items between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. from Tuesday, through Saturday. The service will be closed on Sunday and Monday, though orders placed on those days can be picked up the following Tuesday.

When one is ready to pick up their package, they simply need to call the restaurant when they are outside and an employee will bring the delivery to the car.

