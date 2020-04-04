COVID-19: Nail Salon Shifts To Providing Medical Supplies In Fairfield County

The owners of a Fairfield County nail salon aren't just sitting around worrying about losing their businesses with the onslaught of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Instead, Tiffany Wang and Lucas Li of Dolan Nail Spa in Bethel decided to do what they could to help others by donating at least 1,800 surgical and N95 masks, in addition to DuPont medical suits, and other medical supplies, including gloves to Danbury Hospital and to the Bethel police and fire departments.

"We wanted to help Bethel and it’s surrounding communities through this difficult time even if our humble effort isn’t much," the two said on Facebook.

Dropping off supplies to police and fire employees. Dolan Nail Spa

The salon has been closed since March 17, and they hope to be able to open again once the pandemic has passed.

"We wish you all health and safety and hope to reunite soon when this uncertain time is over. Stay strong Bethel, the duo said.

The salon is located at 211 Greenwood Ave., Bethel.

