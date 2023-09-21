Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing From Stamford Restaurant

The incident took place in Stamford around 4:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 18 at the Noches De Colombia Restaurant.

According to Sgt. Sean Scanlan of the Stamford Police the man made his way through a basement door and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Property Crimes at 203-977-4407 or send a confidential text by texting the word StamfordPD and the tip information to 847411 (tip411).

