Kevin Calle, of Stamford, is charged with second-degree assault and reckless operation in the October 30, 2024, crash, police said.

Investigators allege Calle was riding west on Tresser Boulevard in Stamford around 7:41 p.m. on a Kawasaki motorcycle when he hit 24-year-old Lucas Honohan, a New York resident, as he crossed the street, authorities said.

The impact "vaulted" Honohan and threw Calle from his 2023 motorcycle, Stamford police said.

Calle was seriously hurt in the crash, but Honohan's injuries were more severe and devastating, according to police.

Calle turned himself over to police on Monday, January 20, and was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

