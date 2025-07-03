Jerky Sold Nationwide May Contain Plastic, Feds Warn

Federal officials say some of the ready-to-eat snacks may contain pieces of clear plastic — prompting a public health alert from the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The affected products include:

6.9-ounce bags of “Riverbend Ranch Original Beef Stick,” with six 1.15-ounce vacuum-sealed packages inside and a best-by date of Nov. 27, 2026

6.9-ounce bags of “Riverbend Ranch Jalapeño Beef Stick,” with the same size and date

All items bear establishment number “EST. 47282” on the back label

The jerky was produced on Tuesday, May 27, and shipped by Top Notch Jerky, LLC to distributors nationwide, including Puerto Rico. The shelf life on the affected product is 18 months.

The issue was discovered after consumers contacted the company to report finding plastic fragments in the sticks. No injuries or illnesses have been confirmed, but FSIS said it issued the alert out of caution.

Officials are urging anyone with the product in their pantry not to eat it. It should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

Because the products are no longer being sold, FSIS did not issue a formal recall.

Consumers with questions can contact Top Notch Jerky at 208-372-3231 or QATopNotch2020@gmail.com. Additional food safety guidance is available at fsis.usda.gov or by calling the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.

