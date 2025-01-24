Health-Focused Cafe Green & Tonic Opening in Downtown Stamford

The cafe, set to open Monday, Jan. 27, is located within walking distance of the UConn Stamford campus at 54 West Park Place. It aims to serve both students and downtown residents.

Known for its plant-based menu, Green & Tonic has recently expanded to include organic chicken and pasture-raised eggs alongside its smoothies, salads, and grab-and-go meals. The Stamford location will also feature a Salad Station, allowing customers to build personalized meals.

CEO Fausto Mieres, who grew up in Stamford, called the opening “a special opportunity to bring something meaningful to the community I’ve always called home.”

This location will debut the new Anna Kaiser Blue Moves Smoothie, a collaboration with celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser. The smoothie is made with coconut milk, cashew butter, banana, pineapple, plant-based vanilla protein powder, and blue spirulina, topped with a drizzle of coconut cream.

The Stamford store marks Green & Tonic’s seventh location, continuing its expansion across Fairfield and Westchester counties.

For more information or to apply for a job, email careers@greenandtonic.com.

