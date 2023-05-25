Gofer Ice Cream Celebrates 20th Anniversary With New Stamford Location

Located in Stamford, at 2367 Summer St., in the. Ridgeway Shopping Center, the new shop is open and ready to whip up whatever your heart desires including everything from a hot fudge sundae to a heaping cone of mint chocolate chip.

Having first opened in Greenwich Memorial Day Weekend way back in 2003, this weekend also marks 20 years in business for the growing chain.

“The newest Gofer location will continue to grow our Fairfield County footprint, said Gofer CEO Jay Ragusa. "As we add this Stamford location and other planned shops, Gofer Ice Cream will become even more ingrained in the community and soon be conveniently available to the nearly one million Fairfield County customers both in-store and online.”

The Ridgeway Center was chosen because there is a need to have an easily accessible premium ice cream offering near the growing downtown Stamford area, Ragusa said.

“Ridgeway is clearly one of the top shopping centers in the city and we love visibility, the neighboring tenants, and the available free parking in the center, especially at night when most of our business occurs," he added.

Ragusa, who grew up in Stamford, said the shop is off to a good start and is being well-received by all.

The company also has shops in New Canaan, Ridgefield, and Westport.

