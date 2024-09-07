Girl Threatened To 'Shoot Up' Stamford High School: Police

The FBI contacted administrators in Fairfield County at Stamford High School around 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, after intercepting a message on the social media app Snapchat, Stamford Police said.

In the message, a girl wrote she would "shoot up the school." Agents quickly linked the social media account to the teenager and tracked the phone to a classroom at the 55 Strawberry Hill Ave. school.

Police pulled the girl from her class and searched her but did not find a weapon. Officers also searched her parents' homes but didn't locate a firearm, authorities said.

Officials charged the girl with threatening in the first degree and breach of peace in the first degree, Stamford Police said. She will return to court on Friday, Sept. 13.

The girl's name was not released because of her age. Police said she is cooperating with the investigation.

The threat came just two days after a 14-year-old boy killed four people at his Georgia high school.

