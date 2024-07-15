Fundraiser Reaches Goal For Funeral Of Stamford Teen Found Dead In New Canaan

Santos Eujedo Perez, age not provided, of Stamford, was found dead Tuesday, July 9, in New Canaan in a wooded area after working at a construction site.

Perez, a quiet but friendly Westhill High School student, was reported missing by family on Monday, July 8, according to the New Cannan Police.

"Everyone associated with Stamford Public Schools is devastated by the passing of Santos Perez, who would have been a senior at Westhill High School in the fall," said Stamford Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tamu Lucero. "Losing a child is every family's worst nightmare, and we are heartbroken for Santos’ parents, family, and friends. We extend our deepest condolences to the Perez family as well as all those who knew and loved Santos, including his teachers and classmates at Westhill."

Perez began at Westhill during the 2021-22 school year after arriving from Guatemala.

A GoFundMe, started by Juan Pazmino, the current coordinator of the Office of Family & Community Engagement and the former dean of students at the high school, said the fund had reached its $12,000 goal and would allow his father to send Santo's body to his native Guatemala.

"Words cannot fully express how much this means to Mr. Lauriano, Santos's dad," Pazmino said. "We feel incredibly blessed to have such a compassionate and supportive community around us."

New Canaan Police Lt. Marc DeFelice said there was no indication of foul play, but a cause of death has not yet been released.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.