Freezing Worker Trapped In Trench Collapse Rescued By Stamford Firefighters

Stamford firefighters were called to Hampton Lane just before 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, where they found the man trapped. He was alert and conscious when they arrived.

Rescue crews reinforced the trench walls with panels to stabilize them before they began to dig him out, Stamford authorities said. More than 20 rescuers worked quickly, digging in the dirt with their hands to pull the freezing man to safety.

Rescuers lifted the man from the trench in a stokes basket after more than 30 minutes of digging. He had a minor arm injury and was suffering from hypothermia, Stamford firefighters said.

The cause of the collapse was unclear, and authorities did not name the man's employer. A call to the Stamford Fire Department for additional details was not immediately returned.

Firefighters contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to investigate the incident.

