Fatal Crash: SUV Slams Into Support Column At Parking Garage In Stamford

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday, May 26 in Stamford.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2000 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling northbound on Houston Terrace when the vehicle drove across all lanes of traffic on East Main Street at a very high rate of speed, the Stamford Police Department said.

The vehicle then entered the parking garage at 1266 East Main St., where it struck a support column and "suffered extremely heavy damage," police said.

Hector Ricardo Rivera-Salazar, age 47, the Pathfinder's driver and sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Stamford PD at 203-977-4712.

