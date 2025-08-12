Ex-Stamford Nurse Who Swapped Painkillers With Saline Gets Prison Sentence: Feds

Kristen Carotenuto, 35, of Pelham, New York, admitted to taking hydromorphone and fentanyl from a secure storage area at the clinic where she worked, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut said.

Prosecutors said she brought the vials home, used the drugs, then “refilled the vials with either saline or water and returned the tampered vials to the storage area in a location where they could be distributed for patient use.”

Federal prosecutors stressed that “there is no evidence that any patients received the tampered medications,” but the danger to patient safety was significant. Carotenuto pleaded guilty to tampering with a consumer product earlier this month.

A U.S. District Court judge also ordered her to pay a $5,000 fine. Carotenuto, who surrendered her nursing license, remains free on a $25,000 bond until she reports to prison on Oct. 1.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.