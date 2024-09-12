Drunk Wrong-Way Driver Causes Pile-Up On I-95 In Stamford: Police

The Fairfield County crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, when New York City resident Jacqueline Remache, age 29, of the Bronx, got onto I-95 in Stamford going the wrong way, authorities said.

She then pinballed against four other vehicles before finally stopping near Exit 9.

Remache is charged with operating under the influence, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, and other traffic infractions, Connecticut State Police said.

There were only a few minor injuries in the crashes and responders only took one person to the hospital, authorities said.

Remache was unsteady on her feet and slurred her words when speaking with officers, police said. She initially denied having had any drinks but later changed her story.

She failed a field sobriety test, and officers arrested her, authorities said.

A judge ordered her held on a $5,000 bond, police said.

