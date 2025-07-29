Fair 76°

SHARE

Driver Seriously Injured After SUV Hits Dump Truck In Stamford; 2 Taken To Hospital

A driver in Stamford was seriously injured after slamming into the back of a dump truck, authorities said.

Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Monday, July 28, on Long Ridge Road as it intersects with Roxbury Road.

Stamford police say a 2007 Sterling dump truck was heading south and slowing for a red light when a 2024 Kia EV6 SUV rear-ended it.

The SUV was badly damaged, and the driver, a 48-year-old from Stamford, had to be cut from the wreckage, authorities said. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said. 

Police shut down traffic for about hours as crews cleaned up and investigators worked the scene.

Authorities believe speed was a factor.

Investigators ask anyone who saw the crash or has information to call the Stamford Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.

to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE