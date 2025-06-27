Delroy Williams, 48, of Stamford, faces multiple charges following his arrest Thursday night, June 26, Connecticut State Police said.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near Exit 14 in Darien, where a state trooper saw a black Acura TL blow past them “at an extremely high rate of speed.” Using radar, the trooper clocked the car at 100 mph in a 55 zone, authorities said.

The officer flipped on the cruiser’s lights and sirens, but the driver didn’t immediately stop.

Instead, the car sped up and hit a top speed of 111 mph before finally pulling over near Exit 13, police said.

Once stopped, the trooper found the car was unregistered, had no confirmed insurance, and the driver didn’t have a valid license, police said.

According to the arrest report, the trooper smelled burnt marijuana inside the car and noticed that Williams had “watery, bloodshot eyes, slow speech, and the odor of alcoholic beverage.” Williams admitted to using marijuana before driving and agreed to take field sobriety tests, which he failed, authorities said.

Police arrested Williams, and chemical tests showed his blood alcohol level was over the legal limit, authorities said.

He is charged with:

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Reckless driving

Driving without a license

Operating an unregistered car

Having no minimum insurance coverage

Williams was released on a $1,000 bond, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.