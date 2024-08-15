Dealer Busted With Large Stash Of Heroin, Fentanyl In Stamford, Police Say

Bridgeport resident Adrian Clack was taken into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 14, by Stamford Police after the department received "information."

According to Assitant Chief Rich Conklin of the Stamford Police, Clack was located by officers parked in the area of 28 Bell St. and detained without incident.

During an investigation, officers located $845 in cash, seven folds of heroin, and three grams of crack cocaine. In his fanny pack, officers located 39 additional bundles of heroin (438 bags) and 28 knotted bags of crack cocaine (83.07 grams) in the car, Conklin said.

Conklin said an additional 41 bags of heroin (11.3 grams) were found in his vehicle. In total, 438 bags of heroin and 86.07 grams of crack cocaine were recovered.

Clack was charged with possession of narcotics and possession of drugs with intent to sell. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

