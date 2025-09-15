Crime Re-Enactment Series Filming In Stamford Seeks Women For Paid TV Roles

Most parts are one-day shoots. Producers want people who already live near Stamford.

Hot Snakes Media will film “The Curious Case,” a true-crime documentary set to air on Investigation Discovery. Click here for the full listing.

Casting directors are looking for non-union actors for non-speaking recreation roles.

Filming is scheduled for the week of Sept. 28, with tentative shoot days on Tuesday, Sept. 30, and Wednesday, Oct. 1. Most actors will be needed for only one day, with pay ranging from $200 to $300.

Casting is open to caucasian women for these roles:

Vickie: ages 55–70, blue or green eyes, short gray or blonde hair at pixie length

Dessa: ages 40–60, brown eyes, light brown or gray hair, thin build

Linda: ages 30–50, blue or green eyes, blonde hair

Jane: ages 35–50, blue eyes, black hair

Casting directors said actors must live near Stamford to be considered for the role.

Anyone who wants to be considered must send their photos and contact details to casting director Danielle at [email protected].

