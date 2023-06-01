Ceiling Collapse Closes Section Of Stamford Train Station, 1 Injured

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 31 on the Station Place side of the station (Tracks 4 and 2) and the stairway between the platform and the lower concourse tunnel, said Stamford Deputy Fire Chief John Pritchard.

Stamford firefighters responded to the scene and determined that there was a partial ceiling collapse near an escalator that is currently being replaced by the Connecticut State Department of Transportation, Pritchard said.

Firefighters were quickly able to determine that there were no entrapments beneath the collapsed ceiling and immediately secured the surrounding areas.

One person who was in the immediate vicinity of the collapse area was injured and was evaluated by Stamford EMS then transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Stamford Hospital, Pritchard said.

Officials from the Stamford Building Department, Fire Marshals Office, and first responders remained on the scene and have been in contact with MTA, state DOT, and building officials, city officials said.

"The Stamford Train Station is the property of the State of Connecticut, and it is in their jurisdiction to determine the cause of this incident," said Lauren Meyer, a spokeswoman for the City of Stamford.

Train operations are not impacted by the isolated incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to DailyVoice for updates.

