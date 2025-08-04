Reyes was a soon-to-be seventh grader at Dolan Middle School.

"Like so many of you, I am devastated," Principal Joseph Claps III wrote in a message to parents and teachers. "Brisley was a sweet, kind, and joyful child who I had the privilege of getting to know well during his sixth-grade year. His loss is deeply felt by all of us at Dolan."

Claps said city and school district social workers have contacted Brisley’s family.

According to police, Brisley was riding his electric minibike on Courtland Avenue in Stamford around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, alongside a family member on a scooter. They had pulled off the road and were sitting on the shoulder when a car struck Reyes’ bike and sped away.

Neighbors rushed to perform CPR on the boy until paramedics arrived. Emergency responders continued life-saving efforts as they transported him to a local hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

The vehicle, believed to be an early 2000s Honda Accord, left the area, but investigators say surveillance videos caught it speeding away. Stamford police identified a 41-year-old Stamford man as a suspect, but have not released his name. Officers spoke to the man, but he refused to answer questions without his attorney present, authorities said.

As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, no arrests had been made.

Police originally said Reyes was 13, but later corrected his age to 12.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact Stamford police at 203-977-4712.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.