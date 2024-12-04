Mostly Cloudy 41°

Brand-New Snowfall Projections Released: These Areas In CT Will See Most Accumulation

Updated snowfall projections have been released by the National Weather Service as a fast-moving Alberta Clipper system nears New England.

Higher elevated areas in northern Connecticut and central and western Massachusetts will see between 2 and 6 inches of snowfall.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the hilly terrain of northern Connecticut and for central and western Massachusetts from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec.  4 until 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.

In those locations, hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute, and a widespread 2 to 5 inches of snowfall is predicted, with localized amounts of about a half foot.

In most of Eastern Massachusetts, and the rest of Connecticut, 1 to 2 inches of snowfall is expected. Areas closer to the coast will see mainly snow showers, with little or no accumulation.

See the image above for the projected snowfall map.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Connecticut and Massachusetts from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

Winds will be out of the west at 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph.

