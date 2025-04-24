'Bloody, Chaotic Scene': Stamford Man Slashes Roommate's Neck In Near-Fatal Attack, Police Say

Javier Rosario, 51, of Stamford, has been charged with first-degree assault in the alleged stabbing on Wednesday, April 23, police said.

Police were called to Rosario's home on Lee Street in Stamford around 9:30 p.m. after he allegedly slashed his roommate’s neck with a 12-inch kitchen knife during an argument over rent money that escalated, Stamford Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said.

"It was a very bloody and chaotic scene," he added. Paramedics, firefighters, and police arrived quickly and were able to save the man’s life.

The victim is in stable condition at an area hospital.

Conklin said multiple people lived in the apartment and pooled their money to cover the rent. However, there were so many occupants that the situation may have violated city ordinances related to residential overcrowding, he said.

Rosario is being held on a $300,000 bond and will be required to wear a GPS monitor if convicted, Conklin said.

