'Alive At Five' Takes Final Bow After 27 Years Of Rocking Stamford

Since its debut in 1997, Alive At Five has been a cornerstone of Stamford's nightlife, drawing massive crowds and hosting major acts.

“Am I sad to see it go? You bet!” said Lynne Colatrella, Senior VP of Events and Marketing for Stamford Downtown. “When we began the series, there wasn’t a venue for miles to see the level of national talent that we brought to the Alive At Five stage.”

The concert series, which started in Columbus Park and later moved to Mill River Park in 2021 to accommodate growing audiences, featured performances by top acts like Boyz II Men, Third Eye Blind, Ashanti, Foreigner, and BB King. One standout moment came in 2006 when Hootie and the Blowfish performed during a citywide blackout using a generator.

“Alive At Five helped transform Stamford Downtown into a 24/7 destination,” said Greg Caggainello, Chairman of the Stamford Downtown Board of Commissioners. What began as a mission to revitalize the area after 5 p.m. evolved into a tradition that brought families, friends, and thousands of fans together.

While the series leaves behind a lasting legacy, Stamford Downtown is already looking ahead. Upcoming highlights include the Heights & Lights event on Dec. 8, featuring Santa rappelling down the Landmark Building, and a winter wonderland transformation of the city center with over 250,000 holiday lights.

“Stamford Downtown’s future is bright,” said Michael Moore, President of Stamford Downtown. “We’re excited to craft new experiences that celebrate our community and enhance Downtown’s vibrancy.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.