'80s Teen Heartthrob Andrew McCarthy To Visit Stamford Library

The event will take place in Stamford on Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m., at the library located at One Public Library Plaza.

In his new book, McCarthy reflects on his decision to take his son Sam on a five-week, 500-mile trek across Spain’s unforgiving Camino de Santiago as his oldest child was preparing to leave the family nest.

Best known for an acting career that included lead roles in such films as "St. Elmo's Fire," and "Less Than Zero," McCarthy is also a prolific author. The New Jersey native’s books include "An '80s Story, Just Fly Away," and "The Longest Way Home," all New York Times bestsellers.

The program, part of the Friends Author Series, will be preceded by a wine reception and followed by a Q&A and book signing hosted by Elm Street Books.

Registration is required at fergusonlibrary.org/events. Tickets are $15 for Friends members, and $25 for others (includes a Friends membership).

For more information, call 203-351-8231.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.