57-Year-Old Rushed To ICU After Stamford Hit-Run Crash

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, when a westbound 2008 Lexus SUV hit the pedestrian in the 400 block of West Main Street, police said. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to Stamford Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU.

The driver fled, but investigators identified the vehicle and tracked down a possible suspect, according to Stamford police.

Officers questioned a 43-year-old Stamford man, but he invoked his right to an attorney and refused to speak with police. His name is being withheld while the investigation continues.

Authorities urge anyone with information or who witnessed the crash to contact the Stamford Police Department at (203) 977-4712.

