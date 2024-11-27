4th Stamford Suicide In Week Has Police Alarmed, Officers Offer Support

Assistant Chief Richard Conklin said a spike like this is unheard of for the Fairfield County town. For context, Stamford had three suicides for the entire year in 2022, two in 2023, and only one in 2024 until this past week.

"I've never seen anything like it during my time with the department," Conklin said.

With the holidays approaching, Conklin worries the trend could continue.

"The holidays tend to exacerbate or make it even feel worse for people who are depressed and lonely," he said.

Police are asking residents to reach out to their friends and loved ones to check on them. Give them encouragement, reassurance, and the attention they need.

Stamford Police often respond to calls from people who feel suicidal, but for those people who don't feel comfortable reaching out to officers, the National Suicide Hotline is three digits away.

Dial 988 to speak to someone 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. The hotline offers compassionate and judgment-free operators who will discuss whatever is troubling their callers.

To anyone considering suicide, please know there are people who love you, people who would miss you dearly if you were gone. You brighten someone's world. Please reach out to them or the National Suicide Hotline at 988 or your local police department for help.

