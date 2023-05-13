4 Killed In Crash Between SUV, Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In Stamford

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday, May 13 in Fairfield County.

The tractor-trailer was traveling at a very slow rate of speed in heavy traffic on the northbound side in the center lane of three, approximately one-tenth of a mile south of Exit 8 in Stamford, according to Connecticut State Police.

A 2019 GMC Terrain was traveling behind the tractor-trailer when, for an unknown reason, it failed to stop and struck the rear of the truck, police said.

Both vehicles came to "positions of uncontrolled final rest" in the center lane, according to police.

All occupants of the SUV (an operator and three passengers) suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A next-of-kin notification was subsequently made.

All four victims share the same address in Philadelphia and are believed to be family members although state police have not yet disclosed those specifics. They are:

The driver, Joel Francisco Contreras-Paniagua, age 49;

Lorena Contreras Francisco Reyes, age 59;

Joel E. Contreras Francisco, age 29;

Daniel Contreras Francisco, age 23.

The male driver of the tractor-trailer, New Jersey resident Lorquet Moise, age 46, of Elmwood Park in Bergen County, was not injured, according to police.

Both involved vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed by East Coast Towing.

The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad responded to the scene to assist with scene processing.

The crash remains actively under investigation.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Connecticut State Police Trooper Daniel Sottini at Daniel.Sottini@ct.gov.

