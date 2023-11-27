2 Nabbed After Stealing Vehicle In Stamford With Service Dog Inside, Police Say

The incident occurred in Stamford around 4:50 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25, on Richmond Hill Avenue.

Stamford Officers were on the lookout for the vehicle after learning it had been stolen with a service dog inside, said Capt. Christopher Baker, of the Stamford Police.

Later in the evening around 6:30 p.m., two officers who work the Auto Theft Detail funded by a grant from the American Rescue Plan, spotted the vehicle on East Main Street on the city's East Side, Baker said.

The officers conducted a stop and the two occupants fled in different directions with one running with the dog in his arms.

During the foot pursuit, one of the officers became tangled in the dog’s leash while it was dragging behind the suspect, the officer fell to the ground, striking his head on the sidewalk.

Other officers continued to chase the male suspect as Captain Tom Scanlon observed him throw what appeared to be a gun to the ground.

The gun was recovered as the chase continued. The officer who struck his head was treated and released at the hospital, Baker said.

One of the suspects was caught in the area of Bedford Street and Spring Street.

Upon inspection of the gun that was discarded by the driver, it was determined to be a realistic-looking black metal pellet gun.

A short time later the second suspect was apprehended by officers on Prospect Street.

The dog was captured by a good Samaritan during the incident and turned over to on-scene officers.

"The dog was later reunited with the very grateful owner," Baker said.

The driver of the stolen car was identified as Isiah Armstead, age 20, of Stamford.

He was charged with

Larceny

Conspiracy at larceny

Operating without a license,

Interfering with police

Possession of a facsimile firearm

Cruelty to animals.

He was held on a $25,000 bond.

The passenger, Paris Wade, age 18, of Stamford was charged with:

Larceny

Conspiracy at larceny

Interfering with police.

Wade was held on a $2,500 bond. She was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for assault.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.