13-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Crash; Stamford Police Searching For Driver

The teen was riding south on Courtland Avenue near 316 Courtland Ave. in Stamford around 8:47 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3. He was with a family member who was on a scooter. For reasons unknown, both had pulled off the travel lane and were sitting on the shoulder of the road when a car struck the mini bike, Stamford police said.

The crash threw the boy into a nearby yard.

Two neighbors rushed outside after hearing the collision and began performing CPR. Emergency crews from the Stamford Fire Department took over and rushed the boy to Stamford Hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

Police did not release the boy's name because of his age.

The driver who hit him did not stop.

Stamford investigators ask anyone who saw the crash or has information about the car to contact them at (203) 977-4712.

