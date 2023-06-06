Fair 68°

Woman Robs Banks In Shelton, Stratford, Police Say

A 46-year-old woman has been charged with robbing TD Bank in Fairfield County and at least one other.

Bernadette Volikas
Bernadette Volikas Photo Credit: Shelton Police Department
Kathy Reakes
New Haven County resident Bernadette Volikas, of Milford, was arrested on Friday, June 2 for the robbery which took place on Thursday, May 4 in Shelton.

Volikas was quickly identified as a suspect as Stratford Police Department investigated a similar robbery, which occurred in Stratford in February, said Shelton Police Det. Christopher Nugent.

Officers from Shelton and Stratford responded to Volika's residence and took her into custody on a warrant held by the Stratford Police Department charging her with first-degree robbery and fourth-degree larceny, Nugent said.

Volikas who has been incarcerated since the arrest in May was placed on a $20,000 bond for the Shelton Bank Robbery and remained in the custody of the Department of Corrections. 

