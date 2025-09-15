A Few Clouds 74°

Teen Hit By Car, Seriously Hurt In Shelton Street Takeover, Police Seek Witnesses

A teen is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle during a street takeover in Shelton. Police are asking for the public’s help as they work to find the driver.

Shelton police are searching for this vehicle that took part in a parking lot takeover at 862 Bridgeport Ave. around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14. They are believed to have crashed into a minor, causing serious injuries.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Shelton Police Department
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Officers and EMS responded to the parking lot at the Shelton Square Shopping Center, 862 Bridgeport Ave., around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14, after getting reports that a vehicle had hit someone. 

When they arrived, they found an injured minor.

Police said several vehicles were leaving the lot as they arrived. They received reports that a reckless driver in the lot had struck the boy.

The teen was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital. Police said he is being treated for serious injuries.

Shelton Police are now investigating. 

They are asking anyone with information about what happened or about the vehicle to call the Shelton Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-924-1544

