Teen Hit By Car, Seriously Hurt In Shelton Street Takeover, Police Seek Witnesses

Officers and EMS responded to the parking lot at the Shelton Square Shopping Center, 862 Bridgeport Ave., around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14, after getting reports that a vehicle had hit someone.

When they arrived, they found an injured minor.

Police said several vehicles were leaving the lot as they arrived. They received reports that a reckless driver in the lot had struck the boy.

The teen was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital. Police said he is being treated for serious injuries.

Shelton Police are now investigating.

They are asking anyone with information about what happened or about the vehicle to call the Shelton Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-924-1544

Click here to follow Daily Voice Shelton and receive free news updates.